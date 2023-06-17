Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $42.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PSTG opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $2,927,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,238,000 after buying an additional 557,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.