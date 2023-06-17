Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $42.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.89.
Pure Storage Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE PSTG opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,238,000 after buying an additional 557,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
