DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $113.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.