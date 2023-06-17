DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,095,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 264,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GrafTech International by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,442,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 92,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EAF stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

