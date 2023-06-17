DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 204,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 1,433,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 186,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of WTI opened at $4.06 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $594.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $131.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 735.09% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on W&T Offshore from $8.20 to $7.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.