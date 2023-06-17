DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

