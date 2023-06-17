DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,453,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after buying an additional 359,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,123,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.24 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $922.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 179.03%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

