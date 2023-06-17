DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of GNW stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Genworth Financial Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
