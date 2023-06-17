DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 702.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after buying an additional 866,125 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after buying an additional 860,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 548,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 537,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $26.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.