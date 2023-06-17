DGS Capital Management LLC Has $139,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 81.6% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 232,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 104,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 89.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

