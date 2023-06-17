DGS Capital Management LLC Has $73,000 Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,894 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lufax by 6,974.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 529,594 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 409.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 336,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LU shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Shares of LU stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

