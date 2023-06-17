DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 622.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $67.15 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ziff Davis news, CFO Bret Richter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,777 shares of company stock valued at $814,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

