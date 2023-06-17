DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

