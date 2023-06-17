DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $62,000 in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,587 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $100,110,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,524,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell bought 10,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,208. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $96,519 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.42). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Featured Articles

