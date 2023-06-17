DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,327 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $7.54 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.