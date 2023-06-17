DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,590,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,815,000 after buying an additional 258,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 84,460 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 891,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $333,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 891,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,671 shares of company stock valued at $939,469 in the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRDO opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $847.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

