DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 18,614 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,139 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 108,485 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Taboola.com by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.48. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

