DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,906 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

