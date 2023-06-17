DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of HP by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 611,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

HPQ opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.