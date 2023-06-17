DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 513 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $177.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.66. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,317,339.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,401 shares of company stock valued at $53,237,591 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

