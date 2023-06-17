DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 752 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ferguson by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $2,557,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $7,486,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,141.38.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

