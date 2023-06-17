DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $177,000 Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in ICL Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273,053 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 85,364 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

