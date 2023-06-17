DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 5,130.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 982,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,619,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 336,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.02. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.