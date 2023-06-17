DGS Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,789,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMOS opened at $25.84 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $939.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.5007 per share. This represents a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

