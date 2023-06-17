Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice Sells 11,600 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

