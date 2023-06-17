DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several research firms have commented on DSRLF. HSBC raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

DiaSorin stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.64. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $147.15.

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

