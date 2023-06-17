DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 492,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $250.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.91%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.