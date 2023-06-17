DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 492,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.
DigitalBridge Group Price Performance
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $250.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.91%.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.