Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.00

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.00 and traded as high as $36.49. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 13,551,510 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,849,000. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,541,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 99,028.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

