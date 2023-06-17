DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.65 and traded as low as C$0.40. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 37,745 shares.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,451.37. The firm has a market cap of C$41.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.37.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

