Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.23% of Dollar Tree worth $73,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR opened at $136.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.91. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

