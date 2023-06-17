Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.85

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Dolphin Capital Investors shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 679,000 shares changing hands.

Dolphin Capital Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.85. The stock has a market cap of £35.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Dolphin Capital Investors Company Profile

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

