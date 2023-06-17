Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.65

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.65 and traded as high as C$4.86. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 117,000 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DII.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.65.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading

