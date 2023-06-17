Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.76

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.76 and traded as low as C$13.48. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$13.56, with a volume of 1,072,418 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

