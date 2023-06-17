DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $53,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

