Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 799,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

EXP opened at $170.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average of $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

