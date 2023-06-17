Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ESTE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.67 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

