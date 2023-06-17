Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.94. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 354,048 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ESTE. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 93,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.09.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

