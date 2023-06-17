Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

Eaton Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ETN opened at $191.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $197.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

