Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Eaton Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $191.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $197.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

