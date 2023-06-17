Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Ecolab worth $55,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $183.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

