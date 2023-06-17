Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 46,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 146,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

