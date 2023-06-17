Editas Medicine Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,829 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 198% compared to the typical volume of 1,622 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,343 shares of company stock worth $79,858. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 126.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

