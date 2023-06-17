Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Educational Development

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Educational Development by 63.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.