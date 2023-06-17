Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.75.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
