Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.51.

Insider Activity

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. Research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $65,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

