Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Up 13.4% in May

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

