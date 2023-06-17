Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of -1.47. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eltek

Eltek Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.