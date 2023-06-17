Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.93

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.93 and traded as high as C$54.97. Emera shares last traded at C$54.34, with a volume of 1,727,109 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMA. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.75.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Emera Announces Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. Emera had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.2588028 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.09%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.