EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Acquires 11 Shares of Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($16.89) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($185.81).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Peter Southby sold 7,933 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($16.72), for a total transaction of £105,984.88 ($132,613.71).

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Southby purchased 10 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,552 ($19.42) per share, for a total transaction of £155.20 ($194.19).

EMIS Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EMIS stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($16.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,488.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,714.42. EMIS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,250 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,918 ($24.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of £854.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,596.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.01.

EMIS Group Increases Dividend

About EMIS Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $17.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

