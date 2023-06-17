Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Empiric Student Property from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 100 ($1.25) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

LON:ESP opened at GBX 91.90 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.19. The stock has a market cap of £554.48 million, a PE ratio of 919.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.30).

Empiric Student Property Cuts Dividend

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 0.81 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

