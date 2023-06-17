Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,899,355 shares.

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.06.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

