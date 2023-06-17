Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Shares Up 0.6%

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,044 ($25.58) and last traded at GBX 2,024 ($25.33). 3,609,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 677,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,012 ($25.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.79) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101,200.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.